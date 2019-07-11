ESA finishes its theater season

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Theater art is an inseparable part of the cultural life of any country. The Land of Fire has many successful theaters that offer high-quality plays. If you want to enjoy brilliant acting, then take a look at ESA Theater.

Founded in 2016, it is the country and the Caucasus’ first inclusive theater with actors with disabilities. Despite the fact that the theater began its activities in the short time, it showed several successful performances and gained a record number of spectators.

The theater’s progressive goals include ensuring and accelerating social integration of the persons with disabilities, ensuring joint activity of people with or without disabilities, raising their social and public welfare, promoting them to deal with not only theater, but also other fields of the art, etc.

The name of the theater consists of three words – Unobstructed, Unlimited and Free. This is how actors feel despite their limited possibilities of health.

ESA Theatre has finished its season with the play "Of Mice and Men" with a full house at the Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater.

“Of Mice and Men” tells the story of George Milton and Lennie Small, two displaced migrant ranch workers, who move from place to place in California in search of new job opportunities during the Great Depression in the United States.

The premiere of the play based on the novel by John Steinbeck was held on December 19, 2017, on the stage of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Trend Life reported.

This time, the play was presented to the public in a new interactive format with film effects.

The play was directed by the founder and head of the theater Nihad Gulamzade, producer was Nijat Gulam, multimedia manager - Elkhan Khanalizade, lighting designer - Binyamin Sailov, and photographer - Shamil Makhmudbayov.

The cast included Elshan Asgarov, Elvin Mirzayev, Samaya Agayarova, Niyaz Gasimov, Jamilya Mammadli, Farid Aliyev, Imran Lalayev, Gunay Mammadova, Emin Balayev and Orkhan Aliyev.

The founder and head of the theater Nihad Gulamzade believes that art has no boundaries.

"We are driven by love for the theater, for people, for the whole world. Our team has set a goal, and is confidently striving for it. ESA seeks to destroy stereotypes in the theater art, which has ancient traditions. One of the greatest achievements of ESA is that our team gave an incredible impetus and motivated many people with disabilities," said Gulamzade.







