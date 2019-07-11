Local artists' works exhibited in Poland

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Many Azerbaijani artists enjoy global success not only in Azerbaijan, but also outside the country. Several local artists have presented their works in the Polish city of Pruszkow.

The exhibition was organized within the framework of Azerbaijan Colors Harmony project financed by the Council on State Support to NGOs of the Eternal Torch Cultural Relations Public Union, Azertag reported.

Paintings by Narmina Valiyeva, Saida Kabirlinskaya, Nurgul Aliyeva, Zahra Mammadzade, Aziza Sadigova, Leyla Babayeva, Shura Zeynal, Zahra Ildirimzade and Leyli Musayeva were exhibited in the gallery of the Pruszkow Palace of Culture and Sports.

At the opening ceremony, Chairman of Fundacja Pokolenia Pokoleniom NGO Barbara Czechmeszynska informed the guests about the exhibition.

Then, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Hasan Hasanov spoke about the relations between the two countries.

The chairman of Eternal Torch Cultural Relations Public Union, docent of Azerbaijan University of Languages ??Shahla Nagiyeva, in turn, spoke about Azerbaijani government's support for the organization of the exhibition and said that such cultural events play a role of bridge between nations.

Famous artist Narmina Valiyeva spoke about the beauty of the paintings. She emphasized the great attention and interest shown to the works of Azerbaijani artists in Poland.

Speaking at the event, Pruszkow officials stressed the importance of such cultural events. Then the event participants enjoyed the art works of Azerbaijani artists.

The guests were presented numerous books and leaflets reflecting Azerbaijan’s tourism potential. They showed great interest to the stand devoted to buildings built by Polish architects in Baku, as well as books on this subject.

The event participants were invited to try delicious pakhlava desert and pomegranate juice presented by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland.

The exhibition aims to promote the tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan and to inform Pruszkow residents about it. Therefore, the visitors were given books of Heydar Aliyev Foundation about Azerbaijan’s history and culture.

It should be noted that earlier, with the help of the Council on State Support to NGOs, the Eternal Torch Cultural Relations Public Union organized similar cultural events in the U.S., Australia, Italy, Germany, Hungary and other countries.







