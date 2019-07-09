Local, French archaeologists present rare artifacts

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

For 10 years already, Azerbaijani and French archaeology experts have been conducting archeological excavations in various regions of Azerbajian. A unique exposition timed to the 10th anniversary has opened at the National Art Museum as part of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

The exhibition presents the results of joint scientific expeditions, more than a hundred exhibits of the Neolithic period, Copper Age and Bronze Age, Trend Life reported.

Among them are a lot of ancient jewelry found in mounds and rare artifacts of great value to world archeology.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev stressed that this project has become an indicator of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and France.

Not only archeologists, but also anthropologists, paleontologists, paleogeographers, numismatists, and heraldry specialists worked in the same team.

The exposition showcases the results of a successful cooperation of scientists, which has lasted for the past ten years. French and national archaeologists sought and restored rare finds, which are evidence of Azerbaijan’s historical past.

French archaeologist Bertie Leone spoke about the research during which archeologists discovered new facts about the life and lifestyle of people of the past.

For ten years of joint work, French and Azerbaijani archaeologists have conducted scientific excavations in the territory of Tovuz, Agstafa, Lankaran, Lerik regions and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The exhibits are of great historical and archaeological value. Moreover, French archaeologists not only engaged in excavations, but also studied the life, culture and traditions of the locals.

Segolene Royal, former Minister of Ecology of France, noted that Azerbaijani government pays special attention and care to preserve the national heritage.

The international Azerbaijani-French archaeological expedition began its activities thirteen years ago. From 2006 to 2013, archaeological excavations were conducted in the country's Ovchulartepesi and Duzdag areas, and since 2013 – in Nakhchivan’s Kultepe area.

The research results made it possible to study the Neolithic and Eneolithic periods of the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan, as well as the Kur-Araz culture.

More than 200 material and cultural values were discovered by the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography, the National Research Center of France and the National Museum of Archeology in Saint-Germain during the archaeological excavations in the territory of the village of Monidigah.

This area was found on the maps of French archeologists, the Morgan brothers, who conducted research 120 years ago in the territory of Lerik region.

Also, on the basis of the excavations and research in Menteshtepe, located in the territory of Tovuz, the existence of a historical stage starting from the Neolithic period to the early Bronze Age was discovered.

The excavations allowed scientists to collect a large amount of information about the Neolithic period, the life and way of life of people. The unique artifacts found include the remains of grain in earthenware jars. Analyzes show that agriculture was already developed in the Neolithic era in Azerbaijan.

Scientists of Azerbaijan and France also noted that the areas studied should be taken under protection and tourist routes should be created.

The exhibition will be also presented in Paris and Tbilisi.

The event is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, French National Center for Scientific Research, National Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography. The exhibition will run until August 1.



