Artworks by young talents showcased at Heydar Aliyev Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"Live Life" exhibition is underway at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku after inspiring demonstration in London, Paris, Berlin, Moscow and Tbilisi.

More than 200 artworks showcased at the exhibition draw public attention to the environmental problems and enlighten public about the role of art in this field.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

She viewed the works of young artists, who are on a summer internship under the international exhibition project.

As part of the project, 30 distinguished students of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts are on a summer internship at the Heydar Aliyev Center from July 2 to 6.

The participants are provided with the necessary basic kits. At the end of the international exhibition project, three winners will be awarded and each artist will receive an incentive prize.

Designed by architect Zaha Hadid, Heydar Aliyev Center is distinguished for its futuristic architecture and flowing curved style that eschews sharp angles.

The Center holds various exhibitions and concerts with the purpose of supporting the development of culture and introducing world culture to Azerbaijan, and expands relations between countries and people through its projects.



