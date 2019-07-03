Country participates in nomadic culture festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has participated in the 4th International Ethno-Cultural Festival "Nomad Universe", which has been held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan.

The festival brought together teams from 10 countries — Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Turkey, Iran, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan, who demonstrated their strength and agility, Trend Life reported.

The event was co-organized by Kazakh Tourism on the order of the Tourism Industry Committee of Kazakhstan Culture and Sports Ministry, with the support of the Nur-Sultan city administration.

Especially for the festival, improvised auls (fortified villages) with yurts were set up near the city, where brave warriors, well-aimed archers, dexterous horsemen, the best craftsmen and musicians settled. Each aul offered an exciting journey to nomadic culture.

The visitors got acquainted with the lifestyle of nomads, attended master classes of Kazakh artisans. A concert program with participation of world-famous ethnomusic musicians was also held as part of the festival.

The festival featured competitions of professional archers, kokparists, berkutchi, battles of batyrs, whose armors were recreated based on historical sources, as well as equestrian performances of batyrs using elements of horse racing and equestrian combat.

Workshops on the production of pottery, leather and felt goods, work with silver and potter's wheel were presented. The epochs of the Sakas, Kangjus, Usuns, Huns, Scythians and Sarmatians were demonstrated at the festival.

International Ethno-Cultural Festival "Nomad Universe" includes the main values that are beyond time - the philosophy of freedom, strength, powerful spirit, aesthetics, etc.

The main purpose of the event is to promote the cultural and historical heritage of nomads, revive national traditions and ideology of martial arts, expand cultural exchange between countries. The concept of the festival is based on the successful model of the Big Kurultay (congress) of the Turkic peoples, which has been held in Hungary since 2008.



