Azerbaijan Style Awards 2019 to be held by seashore

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Bilgah Beach Hotel will host Azerbaijan Style Awards 2019 ceremony on July 23.

The event will be attended by representatives of culture, art, science, sports, fashion industry, etc., Trend Life reported.

Foreign representatives will also be among the guests. The project is co-organized by Agil Mamiyev and Laman Mirtalibli.

"The main goal of the project is to provide the general public with the most stylish personalities who have achieved success in various fields throughout the year, as well as to motivate for further fruitful activities," said Mamiyev.

The awards laureates will walk on the red carpet. After-party will be also organized as part of the event.

To participate in the project, please contact: azerbaijanstyleawards@gmail.com

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.