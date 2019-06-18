ANIMAFILM Kids Jury members named

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Second edition of ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival will be held in Baku on October 18-20. The highly anticipated festival will see foreign and Azerbaijani animated films for kids and adults.

This year, the Organizing Committee decided to invite kids to enter its Kids Jury, which will determine the winner in the category Best Short Animated Film for Children.

Only kids aged between 7 years to 13 years were eligible for joining the Kids Jury. The applications were accepted until June 10.

World-famous Azerbaijani animation director Elchin Hami Akhundov has conducted the selection of the five members of the Kids Jury. Thus, it includes Aydan Karimli, Beril Karaoglu, Fatima Allahverdiyeva, Nilufar Azimzade and Zarif Gasimova.

The selected members of the Kids Jury will start their work after special training program to be led by Elchin Hami Akhundov.

Second ANIMAFILM - Baku International Animation Festival 2019 accepts entries on FilmFreeway, the world's largest festival platform.

The festival aims at bringing together local and foreign audiences and professionals.

The International jury will be headed by Masud Panachi, who received the "Golden Boat" award for his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani animation on 1st ANIMAFILM festival.

More than 115 applications from 45 countries have already been submitted. The deadline for submissions is July 31.