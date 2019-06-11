Exhibition of renowned photographer opens in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Exhibition of the renowned Iranian-French photojournalist Reza Deghati opened in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center on June 10.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov noted that the exhibition includes photographs of the famous photographer, reflecting different periods in Azerbaijan's history and culture, Azertag reported.

"Reza Deghati has always been in the hot spots of the world. The artist's works have been shown in various countries, including at exhibitions in France. With the help of his photographs, we were able to convey to the world community the truth about Azerbaijan,” Alakbarov said.

He added that through these photos, the Karabakh realities and the Khojaly tragedy are brought to the attention of the world community, along with various regions of Azerbaijan.

In his speech, Reza Deghati noted that he had been to Azerbaijan 42 years ago.

Over the last years, he has traveled to various countries. The photographer noted that he was delighted with the development in Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is a country with a great culture. Its greatest wealth is people. With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, I traveled around Azerbaijan and tried to reflect in the photos the beauty, wealth, culture of this land,” Deghati said and expressed gratitude to the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for this support.

Then the participants of the event got acquainted with the exhibition.

The famous photojournalist has been traveling the world for over 40 years. The works of the photographer who lives in Paris and is the author of 30 books are on display all over the world. As a researcher at the National Geographic Society, Reza Deghati received a number of international awards.

He was awarded the glory medal of the University of Missouri and the title of honorary doctor of the American University of Paris (AUP). For his services, the French government awarded him the National Order of Merit.

The works of Deghati are also included in a number of projects implemented on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2013, his exhibition "Azerbaijan - Land of Tolerance" organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation opened at UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Subsequently, this exhibition was shown in Moscow, as well as at the UN headquarters in New York and the European Parliament in Brussels.

In 2014, the exhibition "Azerbaijan - Elegance of Fire" was held in Paris.







