Zhara Music Festival wins award

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Zhara International Music Festival has won the Festival of the Year award at Fashion People Awards 2019.

The annual Fashion People Awards 2019 award ceremony was held in Moscow in Vegas City Hall, gathering a great number of Russian celebrities, Trend Life reported.

"I am very pleased that our Zhara festival was awarded and received such high appreciation and support," said the festival organizer Emin Agalarov.

Zhara International Music Festival 2019 will offer its guests four days of non-stop entertainment. The festival will take place in the Sea Breeze recreation center on July 25-28.

The event organizers are People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN), Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps and founder of the Russian Radio and Golden Gramophone Prize Sergey Kozhevnikov.

Fantastic concerts with more than 80 artists, incredible light shows and much more await music lovers.

This year, the festival organizers promise to go on record and significantly exceed the scale of previous years: in addition to the main stage, two pools with two large stages will be installed on the Caspian coast. In addition, the food court zone and VIP zone will be expanded.

The opening of the festival will take place on July 25 with a gala concert, at which famous artists will perform their hits. Pop stars of 1990s will delight music lovers on July 26.

Best singers of the 2000s will perform on July 27, while the most popular young artists will close the festival on July 28.



