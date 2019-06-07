Baku Soul of Art & Dance festival to be held at Seaside Boulevard

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Soul of Art and Dance festival will be held at the Seaside Boulevard, near the State Puppet Theater, on June 8-16.

The festival will be attended by dancers, young singers, and open dance lessons will be held as part of the festival, Trend Life reported.

The project is co-organized by Baku Boulevard Administration, the Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association.

Aziz Azizov, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and board member of the Youth Union, stressed that the main purpose of such festivals and open lessons is the further development of dance art among young people, the expansion of their enthusiasm in this area.

"In addition, we want to acquaint foreign guests with our national dances, talk about the ancient and rich culture. The concert program includes various types of dance, as well as performances of singers with their own show program, representatives of Georgia and Ukraine," he added.

Azizov believes that all spectators of the festival will find something new for themselves. The open lessons will be held by professional teachers of the Azerbaijan Dance Association, he added.

