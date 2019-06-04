German art to be presented in Baku

By Azernews





National Art Museum invites art lovers to enjoy German art on June 4.

The exhibition will be presented as part of the project of geographical exhibitions "World Art from the collection of the National Art Museum", supported by the German Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Goethe-Institut.

The exposition allows art lovers to learn more about the German cultural heritage, as well as strengthens the cultural ties between the two countries, Trend Life reported.

The German collection was formed from a significant number of works of art that came from the leading museums of Russia in the 1920-1930s in order to nationalize the property of Baku oil entrepreneurs and enrich museums’ collections.

The collection was enriched in the 1970-80s as a result of an exhibition of German graphic artists, as well as works of art donated to the museum by Azerbaijani artist Ibrahim Ehrari living in Germany.

German artistic heritage, consisting of samples of sculptures, paintings, graphics and decorative arts, occupies an important place in the rich and diverse collection of the museum. The chronological framework of the collection, covering the 16th-20th centuries, represents the direction of development of the country's art, its particular types and genres.

German art is represented by paintings, small statuary and graphic works created in various techniques.

Some 20 paintings will be presented at the exhibition, where visitors can view landscapes, village motifs, mythological scenes and portraits made in various art styles.

The graphics is represented by works of art in the technique of etching, lithography and cutter, created in the 18th-20th centuries.

Most of the German art consists of arts and crafts. It mainly includes porcelain and metal products. Cold weapons and mantel clocks are among the metal products.

The richest and most eye-catching part of the German collection is a collection of porcelain items. These art pearls prove the successful development of German porcelain.

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum is a treasure house that preserves national moral values and cultural heritage. The museum holds more than 17,000 artistic exhibits, which have a rich history.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Moreover, about 12,000 items are kept in storage.

The collection of National Art Museum covers a vast span of time. Archaeological vessels date from the 6-4 millennia B.C., which were discover on the territory of different regions of Azerbaijan, ceramics of the Middle Ages, bronze and copper wares of the 11th-19th cc., unique ancient carpets, jewelry, executing in the different techniques are kept in the museum.

Approximately 9,000 scientific books and monographs, catalogues, albums and other professional literature are kept in the library of the museum.

Moreover, art lovers can enjoy the examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe. Seven of the rooms in the first building feature European art, and ten rooms feature Russian art.

Art works of Italian (Guercino, Leandro Bassano, Francesco Solimena, Lorenzo Bartolini), French (Jules Dupré, Gaspard Dughet, Pascal Dagnan-Bouveret, Jean-Joseph Benjamin-Constant), Dutch/Flemish (Frans Hals, Michiel Jansz van Mierevelt, Adriaen Brouwer, Adriaen van Ostade, Justus Sustermans, Pieter Claesz), German (Johann Heinrich Roos, Friedrich August von Kaulbach) and Polish (Jan Styka) painters are displayed in the museum.

Russian art is represented by paintings of Karl Briullov, Alexey Venetsianov, Vasily Vereshchagin, Isaac Levitan, Vladimir Makovsky, Valentin Serov, Vladimir Borovikovsky, Vasily Tropinin, Konstantin Korovin and Ivan Shishkin. There are also restored samples of Russian avant-garde.

The works of Azerbaijani artists Mir Mohsun Navvab, Bahruz Kangarli, Tair Salakhov, Azim Azimzade, Salam Salamzade, Vidadi Narimanbekov, Mikail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbekov and sculptor Omar Eldarov are also kept in the museum halls.

National Art Museum also holds book miniatures of 17th-19th centuries, lacquered miniatures (18th-19th centuries) and collection of sherbet spoons made from mulberry tree.

The first works were obtained from Saint-Petersburg, Moscow and private collections. The museum expositions were later exhibited in Canada (1966), Cuba (1967), Syria (1968), France (1969), former Czechoslovakia, Algeria (both 1970), Iraq (1971) etc.

In 2018, the museum opened to art lovers after major overhaul.