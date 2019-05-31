Young pianists to gather at Mugham Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 1st Caspian Etude International Competition for Young Pianists will be held in Baku on June 1-5 with the support of Baku City Culture Department.

Caspian Etude is held to promote the creative heritage of Azerbaijani composers, to popularize national music, to identify and support young talented musicians, Trend Life reported.

The project aims to exchange the experience and innovative ideas of the leading teachers as well as to expand and strengthen international cultural relations between the participating countries.

The competition is held for participants up to 16 years in four age categories.

Students of music and art schools, specialized music institutions and music colleges are invited to participate in the competition.

The jury consists of professor of the Joaquin Rodrigo Conservatory in Valeria (Spain) Marisa Blanes, concertmaster of the Sveshnikov State Academic Russian Choir Nikita Volov (Russia), famous pianist Marco Frei (Germany), People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and pianist Murad Huseynov.

The opening of the competition will be held at the International Mugham Center on June 1. On the same day there will be auditions of the contestants, which will continue on June 2-3.

A concert program with the participation of the jury members will be presented to the audience on June 3, at 19:00.

On June 4, the contestants will take part in master classes by famous pianists. The results of the competition will be announced on the same day at 14:00. The winners will be awarded at the closing ceremony.

The organizers of the competition hope that the 1st International Competition for Young Pianists in Baku will unite talented young musicians and help discover new bright stars who will enrich the treasury of cultural achievements of Azerbaijan and of the participating countries with their work.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.