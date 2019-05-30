"End of Season" to join int'l film festival in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"End of Season" by Azerbaijani film director Elmar Imanov has joined the 13th Andrei Tarkovsky Zerkalo International Film Festival.

The festival will be held in the Ivanovo region of Russia on June 14-21.

"End of Season" will be presented in the international competition program of the film festival.

Azerbaijan-born director Elmar Imanov studied filmmaking in Germany and his debut started with a brief homage: a melancholy cover of Nena's 99 Red Balloons.

The film tells about three members of an Azerbaijani family longing for freedom. 18-year-old Mahmud wants his own home; mother Fidan wants her life back after years of service to the family; father Samir just wants to be left alone. However, freedom can also hide incomprehension and alienation.

The film director used this family as an astute metaphor for what happens when freedom becomes the only goal, but then serves as cover for mutual incomprehension.

The cast includes actors Rasim Jafarov, Mirmovsum Mirzazade and Zulfiyya Qurbanova.

The director of photography is Berta Valin Escofet and Driss Azhari, the producers are Eva Blondiau, co-producers – Mushfig Hatamov, MAISIS PERI, Driss Azhari, Nina Frey, Anar Imanov, Berta Valin Escofet, Jonas Thoma, Sitara Ibrahimova, Rasim Jafarov, Zulfiyya Gurbanova, Mirmovsum Mirzazade. The countries of production are Azerbaijan, Germany and Georgia.

The Andrei Tarkovsky Zerkalo International Film Festival is an annual festival that has been held in the Russian city of Ivanovo since 2007.

For a short time, the festival has turned into one of the most significant events in the world of Russian cinema. Some 50 creative meetings, lectures, and round tables take place here. More than 25,000 cinema lovers visit the festival annually.

The program of the festival includes the International Feature Film Contest, special screenings, shows, animated movies, and student films.