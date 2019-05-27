Baku Fashion Expo 2019 captivates fashionistas

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The first season of the long-awaited fashion project, Baku Fashion Expo 2019, has gathered fashion lovers at the International Mugham Center.

At the opening ceremony, founder and executive director of the Azerbaijan Fashion Designers Association (AFDA), Aysel Huseynova, noted that Baku Fashion Expo is four days of the marathon of fashion shows, exhibitions, installations and master classes, Trend Life reported.

The first day of Baku Fashion Expo 2019 was remembered by a vivid and eccentric display of the private collection of Versace fashion brand, which was presented by one of the largest private collectors of Versace masterpieces in the world, the Brazilian Alexander Stephanie. He brought to Baku a unique selection of dresses belonging to the Gianni Versace era since the founding of the Fashion House to this day. The exhibition is a kind of reflection of all the works of Gianni.

This is a unique event in the fashion world, as Alexander Stephanie does not give his consent to everyone. Alexander for many years studied the work of Versace and collected his works. He noted that his total collection includes more than 500 products by Gianni Versace.

The retrospective of the world famous Italian brand was greeted with applause.

Then, Azerbaijani designer Natavan Aliyeva’s collection and Parfum de Royal national brand were presented on the podium, captivating the fashion lovers.

The public was presented bright costumes with ethnic and original motifs. Multicolored silk headscarf kelaghai, long dresses and exquisite jewelry left no one indifferent.

The second day featured fashion collection of Mirana Atelier Alta Moda fashion brand (Azerbaijan). The fashion show was opened by illustrator Gunel Huseynova who made a sketch on the catwalk. A unique mix of virtual reality and fashion was prepared with the support of Phobia VR.

During the Baku Fashion Expo 2019, both young and famous local brands presented their collections.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

The project is distinguished by the fact that it presents all its participants with a unique platform for free expression in any form, including exhibitions, installations, master classes, fashion shows or design showrooms.

Baku Fashion Expo 2019 is co-organized by Azerbaijan Fashion Designers Association (AFDA) with the support of HUAWEI, presenting a new line of its flagship smartphones, HUAWEI P30. They are equipped with LEICA unique super sensitive cameras with the ability to zoom up to 50 times. Shots to be made during the event demonstrate the high quality of HUAWEI P30 series.



















