Azerbaijan’s Chingiz holds second rehearsal at Eurovision stage

By Laman Ismayilova

The preparations for Eurovision Song Contest 2019 are at full swing. Contestants and their teams are working on perfecting their performances.

Chingiz Mustafayev, Azerbaijani entry for Eurovision 2019, has held his second rehearsal in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The performance of the Azerbaijani singer features unique graphic design and visual effects.

"We wanted to create an exceptionally technological staging. That’s how we came up with unique graphics and even robots", said Chingiz.

Chingiz Mustafayev will take to the stage the 18th in the second Semi-Final of Eurovision 2019 on May 16 at Expo Tel Aviv in Israel.

The singer will perform his song "Truth" in the middle of the stage in front of an illuminated triangular structure.

The song is apparently about a dishonest and toxic relationship. It tells a story of one partner who betrays the other, leaving him with a difficult choice: accept the deceit or break free from false illusions...

"Truth" was written by Chingiz together with Borislav Milanov and Trey Campbell, Bo J, Hostess and Pablo Dinero. The music video was produced by Marta Rodionova and Maya Miroshnichenko.

On May 12, contestants from 41 countries, including Chingiz Mustafayev, walked along the orange carpet laid out in Habima Square in the heart of Tel Aviv. The singers posed for photos and greeted fans as well as media representatives.

“Everyone is excited in my team. I’m really happy to be here,” said Cypriot singer Tamta, the first artist to stroll the walkway flanked by visiting photographers and reporters.

The four members of Poland’s Tulia gave a quick sample of their folk singing style called “spiewokrzyk” or “scream singing” to the crowd’s enjoyment.

Finnish DJ Darude said artists behind the scenes of the festival were "slapping high-fives and having a good time."

The Eurovision Song Contest 2019 will be the 64th edition of the international song competition. Israel received the right to host the contest after the singer Netta Barzilai’s victory at Eurovision 2018. The motto of the competition is Dare to Dream.

The contest will be held at Expo Tel Aviv, the city's convention center. The first semi-final will take place on May 14, and the second one - on May 16. The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 will be held on May 18.

Chingiz Mustafayev was born in Moscow and moved to Gazakh in Azerbaijan when he was six years old. He learned to play the guitar and started composing his own songs at a very young age. The singer graduated from the Baku Arts Gymnasium.

At age 13, he moved to Baku with his mother and brother, where he was invited to audition for the Azerbaijani version of Pop Idol. The singer won the competition thanks to tremendous support from the jury and viewers of the show.

Chingiz Mustafayev soon became a rising star in the Azerbaijani music industry and by 2013 he was already representing Azerbaijan internationally at New Wave contest in Jurmala, Latvia. Three years later he took part in The Voice of Ukraine.

The singer himself writes lyrics to his songs and performs them on the guitar. At the end of 2011, he created the Palmas group. Chingiz is the lead singer and guitarist of the group.

He has performed with many concert programs. In May 2015, the singer released five of his clips as part of Palmas Life project, presenting cover versions of famous flamenco hits - South Spanish (Andalusian) folk music and dance.

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 after the Azerbaijani television channel ITV joined the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and received the official right to broadcast the competition.

Azerbaijan marked its debut in 2008 with the duo of Elnur and Samir, who managed to become eighth in the final with their song ‘"Day after day".

The brilliant duet of Aysel and Arash, which represented Azerbaijan next year, took the third place at the song contest, while Safura Alizada, who represented the country at Eurovision 2010 in Oslo, became fifth.

On its fourth attempt with Ell and Nikki's "Running Scared" song, the Land of Fire won the event, bringing the contest to Baku’s Crystal Hall in 2012. Ell and Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.

Last year, Aysel Mammadova brilliantly performed at Eurovision 2018 semi-final, but she couldn't make it to the final. The singer represented Azerbaijan with the song "X My Heart".