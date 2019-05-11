Modern Talking star shines at Heydar Aliyev Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Thomas Anders, the lead singer of German duo Modern Talking, has delighted his Baku fans with a spectacular concert.

Anders performed his most popular songs and hits in the concert program "Thomas Anders - The Gentleman of Music", held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Day.Az reported.

The atmosphere at the concert was astonishing. The performance of the German singer was warmly received by listeners and caused a storm of applause.

Thomas, like none of the musicians, knows how to create a relaxing atmosphere at concerts. This year the musician celebrates his 56th anniversary. Thomas Anders believes that a person in the sixth decade of his life does not rejoice in the same way as at 20 - he evaluates things and circumstances differently. He is more self-confident and knows what he really can do.

At the end of the evening, the audience called the musician for an encore. Thomas pulled out his mobile phone and shot a short video with the jubilant audience. Under the applause of the audience, Thomas Anders - a true gentleman - left the stage with an armful of flowers in his hands from his admirers.

Bernd Weidung (born 1 March 1963 in Koblenz, Germany), better known by his stage name Thomas Anders, is the lead singer of Modern Talking. Their song "You are my heart, you are my soul" was number one in the charts of 81 countries.

The singer received more than 420 gold and platinum records and numerous awards for artistic achievements, including the "Bambi", “World Music Award”, Golden and Silver “Bravo-Otto”, “Golden Lion” from Radio Luxembourg and so on.

After the split of Modern Talking, Anders performed as a solo artist during the 1990s and after 2003.

The worldwide success he enjoyed with Modern Talking was followed by the release of many solo albums in Germany and abroad. His most recent solo pop album "Strong" was sold in over 1 million copies in Russia alone and immediately became platinum.

After singing in English for so many years, Anders had to focus on doing the same in his native language and released his first German-speaking album. "Pures Leben", which means "Pure Life" allows the listeners to experience a multitude of varying everyday situations and moments through its songs.















