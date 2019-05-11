Heydar Aliyev Foundation's 15th anniversary marked

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A scientific-practical conference dedicated to the 96th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev and the 15th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been held at the Azerbaijan Composers Union.

The main theme of the conference was "The 15th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - in the light of the ideas of the national leader", Trend Life reported.

The scientific-practical conference was opened by the Chairman of the Composers Union Firangiz Alizade. She spoke about the importance of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as about her participation in its projects.

Extensive and interesting reports, which reflected the cooperation of the Composers Union with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, were made by the Union Secretary, Honored Art Worker Sardar Farajov ("About “The World of Uzeyir“ project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation”), Honored Art Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Suray Agayeva ("Work in the "Mugam Encyclopedia" project”, published in Russian), Doctor of Art History, Professor Jamila Hasanova ("About the "World of Mugham International Music Festival" project"), Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Saadat Tahmirazgizi ("About the "Top of Fikrat" project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation").

A video was also presented at the conference, which captured the participation of the Composers Union in events and global musical projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Composers Union with great respect honors the memory of the outstanding statesman, world-wide politician, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

"His tireless activity aimed at the development and promotion of Azerbaijani music is one of the most prominent pages in the history of our musical culture," the Union’s message says.

Every year in May and December, musical events dedicated to the national leader are held at the Composers Union.

“His bright image inspires composers to create new works, and musicologists to create new scientific studies on the importance of the personality and ideas of the great leader in the prosperity of national musical art,” the Union noted.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation continues the tradition established by the national leader in preserving the best examples of national art, enhancing its achievements and promotion on a global scale.

The Foundation was established on the grounds of the nation’s wish to express its esteem for the memory of Heydar Aliyev, who entered the Azerbaijani history as a builder of the independent state, and the necessity of reflecting his rich moral heritage, underlining the importance of the philosophy of Azerbaijanism for the country and cultivating the national statehood ideas in Azerbaijani children.

President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is Azerbaijan's First Vice-President, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

Starting its activity in 2004, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been actively participating in building a new society and contributing to the social and economic development of the country by implementing various projects in spheres such as education, public health, culture, sports, science and technology, environment, social and other spheres.







