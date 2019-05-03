Children showcase works at "Hug the Sun" exhibition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"Gallery 1969" has turned into the sunniest place on Earth. Colorful exhibition "Hug the Sun" has brought together students of the Modern Educational Complex named after Heydar Aliyev.

Works of the talented artists are rich in color and creativity, leaving room for the viewer's imagination.

In his speech, doctor of Art History, PhD Telman Ibrahimov noted that the exposition is the first creative work of students who tried to convey the impressions of their favorite fairy tales and cartoons, Trend Life reported.

In turn, Director of the Modern Educational Complex Aygun Mikayilova said that this exhibition is the first of a series dedicated to the 96th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The exhibition presents more than 150 works in various painting styles and techniques.

The talented artists' works at the exhibition inspired and delighted art lovers.







