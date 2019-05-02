Asmar Narimanbayova gives master class for young artists

By Azernews





Azerbaijan's world-famous artist Asmar Narimanbayova has given a master class for young talents in France.

The workshop held at Jardin club de UNESCO art studio aroused great interest among future artists, Trend Life reported.

"Children's creativity always leaves an indelible mark on the soul and delights with its spontaneity," said Narimanbayova.

Works of young artists from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and other countries were also exhibited.

At the exhibition titled "Colors of Spring", Azerbaijan was represented by students of the Picasso art studio headed by Ramina Saadatkhan.

Young artists pleased the viewers with colorful paintings of cartoon characters, nature and animals.

Asmar Narimanbayova is an artist full of light, wide and enthusiastic soul. The artist grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature.

Her father Togrul Narimanbayov was the world-famous Azerbaijani artist and her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

Asmar Narimanbayova creates her works in different styles, from fauvism to impressionism, from postimpressionism to cubism and expressionism. Narimanbayova is distinguished by her bold and engaging style of painting.

Colors in her artworks fill the form with dynamics and saturate her canvas with strong energy.

Narimanbayova’s works are displayed in exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.







