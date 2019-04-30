Azerbaijan paricipates in Beijing Expo 2019

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's rich heritage is being successfully presented at the Beijing Expo 2019 International Horticultural Exhibition in China.

The country’s participation was supported by the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The national pavilion is entitled "Azerbaijan: Harmony of Nature and Art".

The Azerbaijani pavilion is distinguished by its unique design. Its interior design demonstrates the customs and traditions of the country.

The spiral shape of the pavilion characterizes Azerbaijan’s steady, stable development and dynamics while the pomegranate tree in the exterior of the pavilion symbolizes the fruitful future of the country.

The pavilion has been divided into four parts in accordance with Azerbaijani carpet weaving schools, namely, Karabakh, Tabriz, Ganja-Gazakh and Guba-Shirvan carpet weaving schools.

It showcases the country's traditional foods, handmade carpets and photos of its scenic spots. Visitors can also watch animated videos showing Azerbaijan's culture.

The exhibition features photo and video footage, other information about the Great Silk Road and Azerbaijan’s projects supporting China's Belt and Road Initiative to restore the Great Silk Road. "I love Baku" stand, installed at the exit of the exhibition pavilion, offers various souvenirs with colorful Azerbaijani ornaments.

Visitors have a chance to enjoy national music and dances. Moreover, stunning national clothes are being showcased.

Horticultural Expo 2019 Beijing features a wide array of educational and interactive exhibits, and is the host to a range of public events.

Some 16 million visitors are expected to participate in the exhibition, which will continue until October 7.

More than 110 countries and international organizations as well as over 120 non-official exhibitors have previously confirmed participation in Beijing Expo 2019.







