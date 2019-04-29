Fashion lovers to gather in capital for Azerbaijan Fashion Week

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 9th season of the Azerbaijan Fashion Week (AFW) will gather fashion lovers at the Stone Chronicle Museum on May 1-3.

AFW is a clear manifestation of the current ideas about beauty. Side by side with priceless exhibits that have come down to us through the millennia, Azerbaijani and international fashion designers will once again delight fashion lovers with their stunning clothing lines, Trend Life reported. Perhaps, some of them will be worthy exhibits of future museums and will present the current era to future generations.

Kazakh designer Tamara Lamanukayeva will present at the fashion show a mixed collection consisting of gorgeous outfits both for women and kids. Alex Chzhen will showcase wonderful outfits for little fashionistas. Leonid Zherebtsov will once again surprise the guests of the fashion week. His new collection is dedicated to victims of plastic surgery.

Other fashion designers from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Georgia and Tajikistan will also present their outfits on the catwalk.

The number of local designers participating in the fashion week has also increased. Just like in the previous season, country's best fashion designers will present their works to the public.

Besides the fashion shows, AFW showroom will be available for the guests. The showroom will give an opportunity to boutique owners, buyers, media representatives and guests of the fashion week to communicate with designers, discover new names and find something new for their wardrobe.

The Stone Chronicle Museum has twice become the venue for this fashion event. The museum is located in the building of a power station built in 1921 by the Siemens Brothers and once provided energy supply to oil fields. Since its reconstruction in 2015, the museum stores exhibits from country's reserves showcasing the life of prehistoric people.

