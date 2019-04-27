Exhibition of national artist opens in Moscow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"Solar Wind Blues" exhibition by national artist Museyib Amirov has solemnly opened in Moscow.

The exhibition, organized by the Russian representative office of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, together with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia and the Russian Academy of Arts, includes about 100 works painted by the artist from 2015 to this day. Most of the works were presented to the art lovers for the first time.

In his speech, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu expressed his gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Zurab Tsereteli Art Gallery for holding the exhibition.

Bulbuloglu noted that the works of the national artists are exhibited at the world's most famous museum halls. The ambassador stressed the uniqueness of Museyib Amirov's works. He noted that these paintings successfully demonstrate the art and culture of Azerbaijan on a global scale.

Polad Bulbuloglu also reminded that the exhibition of works by famous painter, sculptor and architect Zurab Tsereteli will open at the Heydar Aliyev Center in May. He stressed that the exhibition is an important event in the cultural life of Azerbaijan.

The "Solar Wind Blues" exhibition curator Maria Filatova said that she had long been acquainted with Amirov. She emphasized that his paintings are distinguished by European specifics and Azerbaijani emotionality.

The exhibition will be open to the public until May 19.








