Works of world-famous composers to sound in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Sate Philharmonic Hall invites you to enjoy a concert of young musicians on May 7.

The event will be held as part of the Youth Support project, Trend Life reported.

Presidential Fellows Ali Malikov (tar) and Mahir Hajiyev (kamancha) as well as the winners of international competitions Malak Asadullayeva (piano), Atif Garabaghi (vocal), Asim Pirimov (tar), Shamil Rajabov (harmonica), Madina Akhundova (piano), mugham singers Rabil Shiralizade, Gunel Gasimova, etc. will perform at the concert. The musicians will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra conducted by Ilaha Huseynova.

Works of world-famous composers will sound at the event. Tickets are on sale in all ticket offices of Baku and online at Iticket.az.

The Youth Support project is co-organized by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall and the Culture Ministry. In 2018, more than 20 concert programs were held as part of the project.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.







