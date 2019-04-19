Shahdagh. The Shah of Mountains film presented in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Presentation of the documentary "Shahdagh. The Shah of Mountains" of IDEA Public Association was held at the Baku Convention Center.

The film was produced in the framework of a special project comprised of documentaries about national parks.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Association Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Before the presentation of the film, the attendees viewed an exhibition containing photos taken by Igor Byshnyov, the documentary director, during the film shooting.

Then, shots from a new film about the newly created Gizilaghaj National Park - of which shooting is still going on - were shown.

Speaking at the event, Igor Byshnyov thanked the initiator of the "Shahdagh. The Shah of Mountains" project Leyla Aliyeva, sharing his impressions of the shooting process, which has continued for six years.

Igor Byshnyov stressed the advantageous potential for the advancement of tourism in Azerbaijan.

The film talks about the purpose of creating the Shahdagh National Park - the biggest national park in the South Caucasus, the fauna types inhabiting this area, 108 out of which have been included in the Red Book of Azerbaijan, other endemic and endangered species and trans-border migrating animals, various flora types characteristic for the area, the landscape of Shahdagh thrilling by its grandeur, and the mountain forests existing on the territory that are of global significance.

Within the framework of the project by IDEA, the documentary "The Shirvan National Park" was presented to the public in 2014, while documentaries "Bird Paradise – the Aghgol National Park" and "The Goygol National Park" were shown in 2015, "Azerbaijan. Rescuing Gazelles" - in 2017, and the documentary "Absheron National Park" - in the past year.

Production of documentaries about all national parks of the country is also expected.

At the initiative of IDEA Public Association, the documentary "Shahdagh. The Shah of Mountains" will be screened at higher schools of the country, as well as at Resource centres of IDEA in Baku and Ganja cities.

In addition, demonstration of the documentary is expected to take place in other countries as part of various international events.

The primary objective of IDEA's production of documentaries about national parks is popularizing Azerbaijan's mysterious natural beauties both within the country and abroad, and bringing to attention the importance of protecting the environment.








