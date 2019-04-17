National composer enjoys worldwide success

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani composer Firangiz Alizade enjoys her worldwide success.

With her incredible talent, she has gained the hearts of listeners around the world.

The work of prominent national composer has been highly appreciated by Aga Khan Foundation.

This year the foundation has established the international award in the field of music - Aga Khan Music Award.

The first laureate in the field of compositional creativity was the chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Composers, UNESCO Peace Artist Firangiz Alizade.

Azerbaijani composer was awarded by His Excellency the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, His Highness the Aga Khan, Prince Amyn Aga Khan in Lisbon.

In this regard, a press conference was held in Baku, Trend Life reported.

A music video "Nasimi-Passion" was screened at the press conference.

The composer wrote music piece for choir, soloist and symphony orchestra in honor of the 600th anniversary of Nasimi’s death.

The event was attended by Culture Minister Abulfaz Garayev, rector of the Baku Music Academy Artist of the USSR Farhad Badalbeyli, famous film director, People’s Artist Ogtay Mirgasimov.

Honored guests congratulated Firangiz Alizade on her recent award.

The event also featured a video of the awarding ceremony.

At the end of the event, Firangiz Alizade answered questions from media representatives.

Firangiz Alizade is best known for her works which combine the musical tradition of the Azerbaijani mugham and 20th century Western composition techniques, especially those of Arnold Schonberg and Gara Garayev.

Her works have been performed at festivals in Stockholm, Warsaw, London, Heidelberg, Amsterdam, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Frankfurt, Berlin, Zurich, Bonn and Cologne.

Alizade also enjoys long productive cooperation with Kronos, which has presented her works, including Mugamsayagy, Absheron and Oasis since 1993.

In 2016, "Dance", an academic work by prominent Azerbaijani composer Firangiz Alizade, was performed in the framework of tour, organized by the world-renowned Kronos Quartet.

In 2017, Azerbaijan's State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater marked the 70th anniversary of prominent composer. Many art and public figures, as well as her admirers attended the event.







