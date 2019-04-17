Charity Easter Bazaar welcomes city residents

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 10th Charity Easter Bazaar was solemnly held in Baku on April 16-17.

The event was traditionally organized by the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in country and the Baku Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, Trend Life reported.

The guests of the charity bazaar were greeted by the head of the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Baku Valentin Denisov and Archbishop Alexander of Baku and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani artists and craftsmen showcased their works at the charity bazaar.

Handicraft products, including, paintings, embroidery, dolls, wood carvings were put on sale.

A charity lottery was also held as part of the festival.

During the feast, visitors to the Easter bazaar viewed with the photo exhibition of the Russian photo artist Roman Solopov.

The exposition "On the Path of the Lord" was presented by the Kulikovo Field State Military, Historical, and Natural Museum.

All proceeds from the Easter Bazaar went to charity.

Easter is the oldest and the most important Christian Festival, the celebration of the death and coming Jesus Christ to life again.

Easter traditions throughout the world differ from country to country. In many central and eastern European countries decorating eggs in beautiful patterns is especially popular.

For instance, in Poland, families prepare a "blessing basket" the day before Easter. Filled with colored eggs, sausages, bread, and other food, baskets are taken to church to be blessed.

In Sweden children dress up as Easter witches wearing long skirts, colorful headscarves and painted red cheeks, and go from home to home in their neighborhoods trading paintings and drawings in the hope of receiving sweets.

In Russia, the neighbor or loved one of a person pierces the branch of the soft blooms, kept on the latter's shoulder.

In the Czech Republic, the males of a family spank females with a homemade whip decorated with ribbons. The spanking is lighthearted and is believed to bring health over the next year.

On Easter Monday, the President of the United States holds an annual Easter egg roll on the lawn of the White House for young children.

Azerbaijan enjoys a tolerant atmosphere for different nations and religions. The national policy is defined on the principles of tolerance and coexistence of various nationalities, ethnic groups and religious minorities. Many religious confessions co-exist there. There are 1,834 mosques, 12 churches and 6 synagogues functioning in Azerbaijan.

