World-famous opera stars shine in Moscow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

With its rich and fascinating history, opera is often called the most amazing and beautiful theatrical art.

Considered by many to be the most complete art form, it brilliantly combines all of the elements of art, words, music, drama and dance.

Opera lovers have found their way to the 3rd International Opera Art Festival.

The festival solemnly opened at the Moscow State Conservatory, bringing together wonderful opera stars, Azertag reported.

The artistic director of the festival is People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Dinara Aliyeva.

Classical music lovers saw a performance by opera singer Azer Zade (tenor) accompanied by the Russian National Orchestra. The orchestra was conducted by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Adigozalov.

Music pieces of word-famous composers Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Fikrat Amirov, Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Georges Bizet sounded at the concert.

Azer Zade performed in three languages ??- Azerbaijani, Russian and Italian.

The audience welcomed the opera singer with a storm of applause.

Supported by the Russian Representation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow, the festival has turned into the musical feast.

Speaking about the festival, Yalchin Adigozalov stressed that the performance at the Moscow Conservatory requires a great deal of responsibility.

"Not only because the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory is a legendary place where brilliant musicians performed. There were our compatriots among the spectators. It is a great responsibility to perform in front of them. At today's concert, we presented both European and Russian, and, of course, Azerbaijani music. I know that our compatriots have missed Azerbaijani music," he said.

He also noted that Opera Art Festival is a great event in the field of opera art.

The 3rd International Opera Art Festival will run until May 30.

The festival will feature five concerts. The concert program "Opera Voices of Belarus" will be presented on April 21.

Then the festival will continue with the concert versions of "The Choral Masterpieces of Italian Opera", as well as the operas "Madame Butterfly" by Giacomo Puccini, "Rusalka" (Mermaid) by Antonin Dvorak and "Ernani" by Giuseppe Verdi.

The soloist of the Bolshoi Theaterof Russia Dinara Aliyeva is known for her outstanding work on the theater stage and concert performances.

The singer regularly collaborates with such world-famous opera houses as the Vienna State Opera, the German Opera in Berlin, the Bavarian State Opera.

Azerbaijani soprano Aliyeva graduated at the Baku music academy and joined the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow as soloist in 2010. She has won prizes at the Operalia Competition (Milan, La Scala, 2010), the Francesco Viñas Competition (Barcelona, 2010), and at the Maria Callas Competition.

Alieva's discography includes 'Pace Mio Dio', CD of Italian opera arias for Delos Records and her vocal recital 'Russian Songs and Arias' with the New Russian State Symphony Orchestra for Naxos. She has also recorded a disc of "Great Italian love duets" with tenor Alexandr Antonenko and the Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Constantine Orbelian.

Azer Zade is a talented young opera singer. He is the first Azerbaijani to graduate from the famous Italian theater academy La Scala.

The opera singer was a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater. He is a laureate of international competitions, participant of international festivals.

Azer Zade has performed with many orchestras in Austria, France, Italy, Russia, Greece, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Turkey, UK, and UAE.







