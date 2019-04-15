Nation's finest artists gather in Neftchala

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"From Regions to Regions" Art Festival has reached Neftchala.

The handicraft fair boasts with inspiring at works and genuine artists.

Dozens of the nation's finest artists and crafters displayed their handcrafted works at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The art festival showcases the cultural diversity of Azerbaijani regions.

The project aims at expanding cultural exchange between the regions as well as contributes to the emergence of new initiatives.

The festival was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Neftchala Executive Power, regional cultural departments.

Sixteen regional cultural administrations of the Ministry of Culture installed tents, where samples of folk art, reflecting the cultural heritage of cities and regions, works of art, souvenirs were presented.

The Jirtdan Puppet Theater was presented to the attention of young viewers.

Local residents and guests of the city enjoyed marvelous concert with the participation of folk and dance ensembles.

"From Regions to Regions" Art Festival has been already held in Ganja, Agdash, Aghstafa and other country's regions.







