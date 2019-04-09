"Novus Via" launches new project

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Music Festival of folk and classical music of young singers and dancers will be held in June in the German in the beautiful city of Celle (Germany) at the Scenic Concert Hall "Beckmann-Saal".

In this regard, "Novus Via" launches the "New Way" project, Trend Life reported.

The project aims to invite young talents of Azerbaijani folk and classical music to the festival in Germany, taking into account the wide distribution of folk songs of Azerbaijan.

The international festival will bring together representatives from Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The project "New Way" is implemented with the support of Baku - German-Azerbaijani Friendship Society; Azerbaijan State Philharmonic; Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater; International Committee of the Convention on Human Rights; Promotion of Cultural Relations IB; Supporting Youth; BUCAQ- Media Production.

The musical treasury of Azerbaijan is very rich. The root of each nation is based on its national folklore and national traditions.

"Cultural heritage must be an integral part of our foreign policy. Culture is a powerful tool for building bridges between countries and people, especially young people, and strengthening mutual understanding. It can also be an engine for economic and social development. Cultural diplomacy should be at the heart of our relations with the modern world," the message said.

International Music Festival of Talents "New Way" invites participants to participate in the categories of instruments:

PIANO (solo, duets, trios on one instrument, ensembles with other instruments)

STRING INSTRUMENTS (solo, duets, trios, ensembles)

VOCAL (solo, duets, trios, ensembles, choral groups from 6 to 15 people) '

DANCE (solo and ensemble)

OUR MISSION:

Support young talents in discovering their musical individuality, helping them to develop their skills.

Music-for everyone!

Category for participants with disabilities.

For any questions related to the Festival, please contact "Novus Via"

To e-mail: novus.via2018@gmail.com

The program organizer is Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyeva.

The author and project manager is the director of "Novus Via" LalaSultanova.

For more information, please contact:

(+994 050/055) 330 25 45