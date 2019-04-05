Young models awarded in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Fashion show "National ornaments and patterns" was held at Pullman Hotel in Baku.

Organized by Art production, the project aims at promotion of Azerbaijan's heritage, development of young designers. Among the main goals of the event are discovering talents and supporting young models.

Some 32 young models and 17 young designers took part in the competition, Trend Life reported.

Moreover, the youngest model Lea Bella was only 5 months old. Her mum Elmira Ismayilova, who is also a designer, brought her to the runway.

The jury consisted of designer Leyla Ahmadova, honored artists, composer and singer Elsa Seyidjahan, actress Husniyye Murvetova, composer Maryam Alibayli, member of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists Ilgar Akbarov. The host of the evening was Seyran Babayev.

Among the girls, the first place went to Elaida Gumbatzade and her fashion designer Zeyneb Musayeva. Lea Bella Bilalova, fashion designer Elmira Ismayilova were second while Fatima Mamedova and Zamina Ibrahimova (fashion designer) ranked third.

Among the boys, the first place went to Emil Gyuneshov and Metanet Agayeva (fashion designer), Senan Agayev, fashion designer Zeyneb Aliyeva were second, while Ugur Bayramov and Narmin Bayramova (fashion designer) were third.

The results of the audience vote: first place - Farah Mammadova, fashion designer Sarah Guliyeva, second - Yagmur Guliyeva, fashion designer, Narmin Bayramova, third - Sakina Safarli, fashion designer Shahla Agabalayeva.

The winners were awarded valuable prizes.

