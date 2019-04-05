Land of Fire through eyes of Irish artist

By Azernews





Exhibition of the Irish artist Edward Tvoghig opened at QGallery.

At the opening ceremony, the leading specialist of QGallery, Narmina Khalilova spoke about the peculiarities of creativity and the iconic elements of the biography of a British artist, who first came to Baku during the international Eurovision Song Contest 2012 and was fascinated by the city.

Edward Tvoghig also visited Gobustan where he filmed cave paintings.

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists Salhab Mammadov noted that Edward Tvoghig finds inspiration in the country’s nature and architecture, Yenicag reported.

In his speech, Salhab Mammadov stressed that art lovers highly appreciated a series of his works dedicated to Gobustan and Icherisheher.

"Last June, the National Museum of Art of Azerbaijan hosted the personal exhibition of Edward Tvoghig "100 Views of the Old City". We are very pleased that two of his works dedicated to Icherisheher are showcased at the British Museum," said Mammadov.

"Edward was in many parts of Azerbaijan, so I wish him to look in the future in those regions of the country where he hasn’t been and dedicate new works to our country," he concluded.

Edward Tvoghig expressed his thanks and appreciation to the participants of the event.

"Before coming to Azerbaijan, I never painted with colors, but only created graphic works, so I dedicated the first series of works to Gobustan and the Old City, creating it in my usual style. However, traveling around the country and admiring the picturesque landscapes of Azerbaijan, I wanted to transfer this beauty to the canvas," he said.

The event organizers also prepared a small surprise for the artist who has turned 50 years.

Then the guests of the event got acquainted with the exposition, which included a series of paintings and graphic works inspired by country's regions.

Edward Tvoghig is an acclaimed Irish artist working in the UK who is permanent member of Royal Society of Gravers and a patron of Print Collectors' Club on 6 July, 2018.

Inspired by nature, Edward Tvoghig in creating his paintings, drawings and etchings infuses each with aesthetic, spiritual and musical senses.

The exhibition will last until April 9. Admission is free.








