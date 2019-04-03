Russian artist to present her works in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russian artist Natalia Shevchenko will present her works in Baku

The exhibition will take place at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts on April 3, Trend Life reported.

Natalia Shevchenko works under the creative pseudonym Natan.

She is the winner of the fourth and the fifth International Competition of Artists in Astana.

Natalia's paintings were purchased by 32 museums in Russia and abroad.

The exhibition in Baku will feature portraits of Maya Plisetskaya, Yuri Grigorovich, Dmitry Hvorostovsky, Sergey Rakhmaninov, Sergey Dyagilev, Peter Tchaikovsky, Fyodor Shalyapin, Boris Eifman. The exhibition is held with the support of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The exhibition will run until April 24.