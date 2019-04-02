Paris through lens of Azerbaijani photographer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Art Tower Gallery will host the exhibition of Azerbaijani photographer Maya Bagirova on April 14.

The exhibition will include black and white photographs of Paris, Trend Life reported.

The project is organized as part of Francophonie Weeks in Baku.

A series of photographs by Maya Bagirova can be described by the word "impression".

The student of one of the leading photography schools in Europe- Spéos Paris Photographic Institute, Maya Bagirova has discovered Paris through the photography.

Walking through an unfamiliar city, she became acquainted with its history and wonderful atmosphere.

Maya Bagirova moved to Paris in 2016. She is a participant and winner of a number of photo contests.

The exhibition is co-organized with the support of the Office of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the French Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Arts Council Azerbaijan.

The days of French language, will run until April 15.

The embassies of France, Belgium, Costa Rica, Greece, Hungary, Morocco, Mexico, Moldova, Romania, Switzerland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia in Azerbaijan, as well as the European Union have joined the festival.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie was created in 1970. Its mission is to embody the active solidarity between its 88 member states and governments (61 members and 27 observers), which together represent over one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of over 900 million people, including 300 million French speakers.

IOF organizes political activities and actions of multilateral cooperation that benefit French-speaking populations. Its actions respect cultural and linguistic diversity and serve to promote the French language, peace and sustainable development.

Overall, the days of French language and culture are annual spring event in Azerbaijan that brings French-speaking people together.