From regions to regions Art Festival opens in Ganja [PHOTO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"From regions to regions" Art Festival has solemnly opened in Ganja city.

The festival showcases the cultural diversity of Azerbaijani regions and aims at expanding cultural exchange between the regions as well as contributes to the emergence of new initiatives.

The event, held at in the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Rafig Bayramov, head of the Ganja City Executive Power Niyazi Bayramov, cultural and art workers.

Speakers noted that the main objective of the project is to promote the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, who have rich traditions of statehood.

The festival provides an opportunity for foreign guests to get acquainted with the cultural life the Azerbaijani regions.

Sixteen regional cultural administrations of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism installed tents, where samples of folk art, reflecting the cultural heritage of cities and regions, works of art, souvenirs, handicrafts were presented.

Local residents and guests of the city witnessed spectacular concert of folk and dance ensembles.

Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, will be the perfect gift for history lovers. The city is located at the foot of the Minor Caucasian Ridge, on the Gjandzhachaj river.

The city was founded approximately in the 6th AD. Later it was destroyed by Persians and then by Arabs. In the mid-10th century Ganja became the capital of Shadadit - one of a smaller khanates on the territory of Azerbaijan.

In the mid-11th century Ganja was conquered by Seljuks, the ruling family of the Oguz Turkic tribes. In the 12th-13th centuries, Ganja became the second capital of Atabek state. In the 18th century Ganja became the center of Ganja Khanate.

Ganja was also the capital of Azerbaijan, when the country first declared its independence in 1918, thus playing a leading role in the history of the country.

During centuries-old history the city became the owner of numerous historical and architectural monuments with strongly pronounced Azerbaijan national color.

The word "Ganja" means a treasury or a warehouse in Persian. Because of the city's geographical relief, the word is also interpreted as "spacious".

Legend says that Ganja was founded in the area where a traveler discovered immense treasure - pots full of gold and precious stones.

Today "Ganja" is rightly regarded as a city with a rich culture and a historical and natural heritage. Here you will find mountains, dense forests, ancient vineyards, beautiful lakes and rivers…

The city also takes pride in the fact that the greatest Azerbaijani poet, Nizami Ganjavi, was born here. His mausoleum is the major tourist attraction. Any tourist visiting Ganja would be fascinated by the mausoleum and monument to the great poet, who made an inestimable contribution to the history of world literature.







