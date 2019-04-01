Azerbaijan joins Nautak International Association [PHOTO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Azerbaijani designer Gulnara Khalilova has signed a memorandum on the creation of the Nautak International Association of Designers of National Costumes.

Fashion designers of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, Georgia, Italy and other countries took part in the signing of the memorandum.

Azerbaijan was represented by the head of the Center of National Costumes, Ph.D. in Art History Gulnara Khalilova

?n the framework of the memorandum, international festivals of national costumes will be held in the participating countries, numerous fashion projects will be implemented.

Gulnara Khalilova became the national director of the project, Trend Life reported.

The head of the association is Venera Abudrazokova (Uzbekistan).

Earlier, Azerbaijani fashion designer showcased her stunning collection dedicated to Novruz spring festival at the 2nd International Festival of National Clothes.

The fashion event was organized by the State Committee for Tourism Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Gulnara Khalilova was awarded an honorary diploma at the festival.

The festival included master classes for beginning designers, performances by folklore ensembles and performers.

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes, is a frequent guest of international fashion weeks. She is the two-times winner at Eurasian International Fashion Festival "Silk Road" held in China.

Her works are also very popular among Turkish public figures, representatives of culture and art such as Ajda Pekkan, Emrah Erdogan, Beyazit Ozturk, Soner Sarikabadayi, and others.

She also designed costume for Azerbaijan's 2013 Eurovision representative Farid Mammadov and created hand panel with the official mascots of the EuroGames.

During the opening of Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Champion of the European Games Ilham Zakiyev was in national dress, created by the designer which was a novelty in the history of the Olympic movement.

Khalilova is the author of a number of books, including the history of Azerbaijan national clothing, the textbooks and catalogs for higher education institutions.

In 2014-2015 she worked as a teacher at the State Academy of Fine Arts. Since 2017, she is teaching at Khazar University.



