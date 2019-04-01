Zhara Music Festival to be held in Dubai

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Zhara TV and Berin Iglesias Art invite you to enjoy an unforgettable and exciting Zhara International Music Festival in Dubai

The festival will be held at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR on May 3, Trend Life reported.

Famous singers EMIN, Grigory Leps, Leonid Agutin, Valeria, Yulianna Karaulova, Olga Buzova, Albina Dzhanabaeva, etc. will take part in the festival.

Each summer since 2016, music lovers gather in Sea Breeze Recreation Center in Baku, to share a universal love of music at Zhara International Music Festival.

The event organizers are People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN), Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of the Russian Radio and Golden Gramophone Prize Sergey Kozhevnikov.

Zhara is an international music festival that takes place every summer in Baku, on the coast of the Caspian Sea. Four days of concerts, painted in unique sunset colors, star parties and film premieres, as well as tens of thousands of spectators and millions of viewers.

The third festival ZHARA was held on July 26-29, 2018 at the beautiful resort of the country's capital Sea Breeze. Popular pop stars from Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, Italy, U.S., Kazakhstan, Moldova and other countries took part in it. During the four days of the festival more than 250 artists performed on the stage.

The festival will be held for the fourth time in Baku on July 25-28.

The opening of the festival will take place on July 25 with a gala concert, at which famous artists will perform their hits. Pop stars of 90's will delight music lovers on July 26.

Best singers of the 2000s will perform on July 27, while the most fashionable young artists will close the festival on July 28.