Press conference ahead of Francophonie Weeks held in Baku

The days of French language, will be held in Baku from March 30 to April 15.

The embassies of France, Belgium, Costa Rica, Greece, Hungary, Morocco, Mexico, Moldova, Romania, Switzerland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia in Azerbaijan, as well as the European Union will join the festival.

A press conference was held in Baku as part of Francophonie Weeks, Trend Life reported.

In her speech, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez noted that the festival's program is more extensive this year than in previous years.

The ambassador stressed that the French Embassy in Azerbaijan will hold six events within Francophonie Weeks.

The first of these events will be the French spelling contest, which will be held on April 3. Age category of participants is 18-25 years old.

On April 6, the French DJ Shlomo will delights the festival's guests with wonderful music.

The educational exhibition will take place on April 7.

In addition, the thriller "Corporate" will be screened on April 11 at the YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

The exhibition of Azerbaijani photographer Maya Bagirova will open on April 14. By the way, the photographer collaborates with famous French publications.

The exhibition will include black and white photographs of Paris.

On April 15, the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Symphony Orchestra conducted by French conductor Natalie Marin will perform on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall.

The first adviser to the EU representation in Azerbaijan Denis Daniilidis expressed his gratitude to the Embassy of France for organizing this event, which brings together different countries and cultures.

It was emphasized that Francophone was not just a word that defined French-speaking countries. It is a cultural diversity and a variety of traditions.

At the press conference, the heads and representatives of diplomatic missions, with the participation of which the festival will be held, told about the program of events within the framework of Francophonie Weeks.

Numerous film screenings, concert programs, exhibitions, conferences, etc. will be held as part of the festival.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie was created in 1970. Its mission is to embody the active solidarity between its 88 member states and governments (61 members and 27 observers), which together represent over one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of over 900 million people, including 300 million French speakers.

IOF organises political activities and actions of multilateral cooperation that benefit French-speaking populations. Its actions respect cultural and linguistic diversity and serve to promote the French language, peace and sustainable development.

Overall, the days of French language and culture are annual spring event in Azerbaijan that brings French-speaking people together.



