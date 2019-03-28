Azerbaijani art to be presented in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow will host an exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijani art on April 11-May 12.

The exhibition will feature more than one hundred objects of decorative and applied art from the collections of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum and from the funds of the State Museum of Oriental Art, Azertag reported.

The exposition "Harmony of space. Traditional Art of Azerbaijan" aims to introduce art lovers to the peculiarities of traditional interior in the houses of Azerbaijan of the 19th - early 20th centuries, the role of carpets and textiles in creating an amazing harmony of space.

The museum visitors will see exhibits from the rich collection of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, associated with the wedding ceremony, integral elements of the traditional dowry.

Art lovers have a chance to enjoy a showcase dedicated to Azerbaijan's traditional headscarf kelaghai.

A special part of the exhibition will be art works related to beliefs - from prayer rugs to traditional amulets.

The State Museum of Oriental Art will present jewelry, copper dishes as well as Karabakh carpet "Lankaran" of the late 19th century. The carpet was included into museum's collection in 1918.

The exposition "Harmony of space. Traditional Art of Azerbaijan" will share with visitors the ancient Azerbaijani culture, harmony and beauty, glorified by the masters of decorative and applied art of Azerbaijan.

For many centuries, Azerbaijani people have created a rich and distinctive culture, a major part of which is decorative and applied art.

The art form is represented by a wide range of handicrafts, including carpet weaving, batik (silk kerchief), gobelin, pottery (ceramics), knitting, embroidery, jewelry, art glass, art carving (wood, metal, stone, bone carving), etc.

One of the most widespread folk art is carpet weaving. There are biggest carpet making schools in Azerbaijan like Garabagh, Gazakh, Tabriz, Shirvan, Baku and Guba. Most of the Azerbaijani carpets are made of silk or wool of lamb and sheep.

Due to the high aesthetic value, they are used to decorate the walls and floors of marquees, huts, homes, nomads' tents, and other buildings. The unique patterns and overall rich colors provide great opportunities for the development of this industry.