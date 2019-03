By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The first ever Baku Chanson Festival will be held at Hajibeyov Baku Academy of Music on June 2-4.

The headliner of the festival will be People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Eyub Yagubov, Trend Life reported.

The festival will bring together Azerbaijani and Russian chansonniers.

