ANIMAFILM 2019 held in Prague [PHOTO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The second International Animation Festival (ANIMAFILM) has been held in the Czech Republic.

The festival took place at Kino Pilot? movie theater in Prague on March 23, Trend Life reported.

The project aims to develop creative and production activities of filmmakers, film and animation studios of the country, to review various genres of professional animation by foreign directors and to exchange experience.

The event was timed to Novruz holiday, therefore, guests were presented dishes and sweets of the Azerbaijani national cuisine, as well as a cartoon dedicated to this holiday.

Among the guests were animation masters Jahangir Suleymanov (Russia), Masood Panah (Germany), representatives from other countries.

Through the video link, the nominee for the Oskar award for the animation “Late Afternoon”, Irish director Louise Bagnal, addressed the event.

It was stressed that the first Baku International Festival of Animated Films was a great success and gained a lot of publicity.

Of the 63 countries, 480 films and 15 scenarios were presented at the festival.

