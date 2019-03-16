Music experts to gather at Mugham Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center will host an international scientific seminar with the participation of experts and students on March 16.

The meeting on the theme "Music of the Middle Ages and the History of Musical Instruments" will be held part of the "Round Table" project, Day.Az reported. The event starts at 17:00.

Musical instruments are an integral part of the culture of every nation. Being connected with social life, material and spiritual spheres of activity, culture and history of nations, they always attracted the attention of scientists, composers, writers, ethnographers, historians, philosophers, art historians, musicologists, etc.

The history of musical instruments covers thousands of years. In recent years, organology, i.e. branch of musicology, studying musical instruments, has became a branch of musical science. One feels the need to apply the achievements of various sciences and to unite the efforts of instrumentalists around a single study in order to comprehend the harmony of musical instruments.

The project is organized by the Mugham Center in cooperation with Azerbaijan National Conservatory, the Austrian Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

Director of the International Mugham Center, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, professor Murad Huseynov, rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, professor Siyavush Kerimi, Vice-rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory on Scientific Work, doctor of philosophy in art history, professor Lala Huseynova, head of the Research Laboratory on the improvement of the national musical instruments of Azerbaijan National Conservatory, research instrumentalist Mammadali Mammadov, Austrian musicologist, organologist, composer, professor Thomas Shallabek, People's Artist, professor Fakhraddin Dadashov, teacher at Baku State University Latif Gurbanov and others will take part in the meeting.

The event will be followed by a concert with participation of professor Thomas Shallabek and the ensemble "Sound of the Centuries".

The ensemble will perform under the direction of Mammadli Mammadov and People's Artist, professor, Fakhraddin Dadashov.