Queen of Spades to be staged in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center invites you to enjoy a one-man show by People’s Artist of Russia Yevgeny Knyazev on April 14.

"The Queen of Spades" is a classic short story by Aleksandr Pushkin, published in 1834.

The story was the basis of the operas The Queen of Spades (1890) by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, La dame de pique (1850) by Fromental Halévy and Pique Dame (1864) by Franz von Suppé.

Yevgeny Knyazev is a famous actor of Russian theater and cinema. After graduating from drama school in 1982, he began working at the Vakhtangov Theater in Moscow. In 1996 he played the role of Hermann in the play "The Queen of Spades" in this theater.

The work was staged by Petr Fomenko. A few years later, Yevgeny presents the "Queen of Spades", playing the roles of Herman, Lisa and Countess.

His brilliant performance will allow the audience to be influenced by the magical works of Alexander Pushkin.

In 1983, Yevgeny Knyazev made his debut in a cameo in the movie "Late Love".

Subsequently, the actor starred in the main roles in the films, and also created historical images in several screen works. In 2000s he began to act in serials.

Yevgeny Knyazev with great skill embodied the images of such historical figures as Wolf Messing, Joseph Stalin, Lev Trotsky, Boris Pasternak.

Russian actor won a great audience love with roles played in the theater and in the cinema.

Tickets for one-man show can be purchased at the ticket office of the Heydar Aliyev Center, iTicket.az website and at sales points.







