Jojug Marjanli celebrates spring arrival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

After a seemingly endless winter of ice and cold, spring has finally come to Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli village and everything is in bloom.

In the park "Qay?d??" (return) of the village of Jojug Marjanli, a festive event was held, dedicated to the arrival of Novruz holiday.

The holiday was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture with the assistance of the Jabrayil Executive Power, Trend Life reported.

Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Rafig Bayramov, head of Jabrayil Executive Power Kamal Hasanov, soldiers, residents of the village as well as guests from Bilasuvar, Kurdemir and Sabirabad attended the event.

Speakers stressed that March 21 marks one of the most ancient and beloved holidays in Azerbaijan.

The spring festival celebrates the awakening of the natural life.

Four pre-holiday Tuesdays of Novruz are Su Chershenbesi (Water Tuesday), Od Chershenbesi (Fire Tuesday) Hava Chershenbesi (Wind Tuesday) and Torpaq Chershenbesi (Earth or Last Tuesday), and each of them is dedicated to the awakening of one of the nature’s elements.

The Tuesdays represent the elements of life - earth, wind, fire and water. In 2009, Novruz Holiday was accepted by UNESCO as world intangible cultural heritage.

It was also noted that as a result of the April 2016 battles, the height of strategic importance of Lele Tepe in the Fizuli region came under control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Thanks to the liberation of the height of Lele Tepe, safe living conditions were provided in Jojug Marjanli village.

Major construction works are conducted in the village.

Ensuring the dignified and safe return of the internally displaced persons once again demonstrates the determination of Azerbaijan to restore all the territories that will be liberated from the Armenian occupation, to establish peace and development.

A festive bonfire was lit in the park. Traditional Novruz sweets, national dishes, vibrant carpets and paintings as well as bright entertainment program were presented to the guests.

Spectacular show with the participation of singers, dancers, musicians, folk groups, fabulous Novruz characters-Kechel, Kosa and Bahar gizi left no one indifferent.

The concert program featured performances of national artists Bilal Aliyev, Gulyanag Mammadova, honored artists Ehtiram Hazerov, Sabuhi Ibayev, Nushaba Alaskarli, honored cultural worker Agamurad Israfilov, singer Vusal Zeynalov, Fikret Amirov State Song and Dance Ensemble, Shirvan folk ensemble, schoolchildren.



