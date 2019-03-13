Testene Art Baku Festival is fast approaching

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The third Testene Art Baku Festival will be held on March 13-17.

The festival is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Baku Central Cultural Department, Testene Art Association (Italy), music school No. 3 named after Jovdad Hajiyev.

The meeting was held as part of the festival, Trend Life reported.

The head of the Baku International Culture Association Jalil Melikov, President of the International Association of Culture Inessa Zaika, Vice President of the Association Olga Naimushina, artistic director of festival Igor Bubenchikov and members of the organizing committee attended the event.

The meeting discussed issues related to the upcoming festival, as well as future projects.

More than 100 participants from Azerbaijan, Italy, Russia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Georgia and other countries will take part in the festival.

The competition will be held in the following nominations: vocal, instrumental performance, dance, theater, folklore, decorative arts, folk musical instruments, as well as fashion and design.

Testene Art Baku Festival will feature contests in several nominations and age groups: 4-8 years, 9-12 years, 13-16 years, 17-19 years, 20 years and older.

The award ceremony and gala concert will be held in the Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers on March 17. The event starts at 14:00.

Testene Art Baku Festival, held for the first time in 2016, bringing together a great number of participants from different countries.

The performance of young performers from Azerbaijan caused the jury's interest.

After winning the Grand Prix, Nijat Pelengov (balaban) successfully represented Azerbaijan at the contest in Italy.



