Gobustan through eyes of artists

An exhibition titled "Face to face with time" solemnly opened at the Baku Museum Center on March 12.

The event is co-organized by the Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve with the support of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists and the Museum Center.

The exhibition is being held as part of the project "Reincarnation 5", Trend Life reported.

In their remarks, Minister of Culture Abulfaz Garayev, director of the Gobustan National Historical and Artistic Reserve Vugar Isaev, Chairman of the Artists' Union of Azerbaijan Farhad Khalilov and others noted that the project is aimed at promotion of Gobustan’s cultural heritage.

It was emphasized that the exhibition includes more than 40 original works made in different genres and directions. Among the exhibited works are works of art, sculpture, ceramics, video installation.

The exhibition features works of talented artists Eldar Babazade, Elshan Garadzha, Elshan Sarkhanoglu, Fatima Agayeva, Huseyn Akhverdiyev, Ramina Saadathan, Saida Musaeva, Telman Shikhiyev.

In their art works, the artists showcased Gobustan in a completely new way. Each artist presented his own view on unique historical monument.The exhibition will last until March 14.

Gobustan is home to one of the world's largest ancient petroglyphs collections. Settled since the 8th millennium BC, the area contains more than 600,000 distinct paintings, going as far back as 20,000 years to as recent as 5,000 years ago.

The pictures dating back to 8 millenniums reflect different hunting scenes, ceremonial and ritual processes of the habitants of these places.

Gobustan petroglyphs were repeatedly investigated by the famous Norwegian explorer and adventurer Thor Heyerdahl, who recognized local boats petroglyphs as the oldest known images of pirogue in the world.

Most of the rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle-pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, pictures of sun and stars.

The museum in Gobustan consists of various exhibition halls, sections, equipped with interactive boards, touch screens, educational games, 3D videos, etc.

In the sections "Environment of Gobustan" and "Life of the ancient people", one can see stuffed animals, mannequins, depicting ancient people that seem very realistic.

Don't forget to visit the halls of the "Archaeological discovery in Gobustan", "Life of the people of the ancient period", "Time Travel", "Meaning of petroglyphs", "Animals and hunters", "Artists of the ancient period of Gobustan" . Here one can learn a lot about the meaning of Gobustan rock drawings, archaeological excavations. Also, visitors to the museum can take a virtual flight in 3D, from a height to look at the natural landscape of the Gobustan reserve.

Gobustan was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2007. The Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve has been included into the list of best European Museums.



