Talented cellist talks his most memorable performance

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Jamal Aliyev is undoubtedly one of the most brilliant cellists of the young generation.

Azerbaijani cellist has quickly amazed the world with his extraordinary talent and charisma.

The musician performed on BBC Radio 3, Medici TV and London Live TV on many occasions, including his solo performance with the BBC Concert Orchestra where he gave his debut live broadcast at the Menuhin Hall.

Becoming a musician was genetically pre-ordained for Jamal - both of his parents are involved in music.

Aliyev`s grandfather played a large role in developing his musical skills.

Future cellist began his musical studies with his first teacher and beloved grandfather, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Kara Aliyev. He trained dozens of supremely gifted musicians, laureates of various international competitions.

Speaking about his family, Jamal Aliyev also mentioned his great-grandfather and his brother.

"His brother, Azad Aliyev is a violinist, People's Artist of Azerbaijan. Recently, the first international violin competition named after him was held in Baku. And great-grandfather - Hamza Aliyev is one of the founders of tar school in Azerbaijan, Shusha musical school. A street in Shusha and a school in Ganja are named after him. Among his students are such famous musicians as Suleyman Alasgarov, Khambar Huseynli and Fikrat Amirov," he said.

Jamal Aliyev displayed musical talent at a young age, already playing the concerts at the age of 5.

He won the prize at Trakya International competition at the age of 9 as well as Antonio Janigro International Cello Competition when he was only 11 years old.

Young cellist was invited to study at Moscow Conservatory Central Music School and Yehudi Menuhin School in London. When Jamal turned 14, he decided to choose London.

"While studying in London, I won all the competitions that were held in England. And one of these contests was named after Sir Karl Jenkinson," Aliyev told Azernews.az

After that Jamal Aliyev and Sir Karl Jenkinson began to perform much time together.

Sir Karl Jenkinson has recently composed a music piece for him.

Jamal Aliyev will present the work of famous English composer at Royal Albert Hall on April 23.

It is his second performance at one of the world's most famous stages

In the interview, Jamal Aliyev shared his feelings and thoughts on the most memorable performance in his life.

"The most memorable performance in my life took place at Royal Albert Hall, where the anniversary concert of the world famous Hollywood composer John Williams was held. He chose all the performers himself," he said.

John Williams invited Jamal Aliyev to perform at the concert hall in front of 7,000 spectators.

This memorable event made an unforgettable impression on the cellist.

Speaking about one of his recent achievements, he noted the prize of The Musicians` Company (2017) of which he is a member.

"I also won the award of the very famous Turkish pianist Fazil Say. He is my idol. And now I came to Istanbul for a rehearsal with him," Aliyev said.

By the way, Jamal Aliyev and Fazil Say will give two joint concerts in Turkey.

The musicians will perform in Eskisehir (March 13) and Istanbul (March 15).

The member of UK Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Baroness Emma Nicholson is a frequent guest at the concerts of young cellist.

Baroness Emma Nicholson also invited Jamal to Westminster Abbey as she could not visit one of his concerts.

Jamal Aliyev said he was very pleased to accept the invitation.



