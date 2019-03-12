National film wins prize in Turkey

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani film "Chairs" has been awarded at the International Changing Perspectives Film Festival.

The film won "Potluck Award, one of the main prizes, Trend Life reported.

The screenwriter and director of the film is Orhan Agazade, operator-director -Cameron Ward, production and costume- Lara Zeidan, composer Mammad Ansa, producer Mina Salimi, co-producers Azer Gasanov and Ruslan Agazade.

The film is a joint production of Azerbaijan and Great Britain.

The cast includes Sayad Aliyev, Zulfia Nazar Mammadova, Iskander Abbasov and others.

Note that Orhan Agazade is a member of the Club of Young Filmmakers at the Azerbaijan Film Film Studio named after Jafar Jabbarli.

Changing Perspectives is an international take-away film festival dealing with the topic of cultural exchange.

This year, the main theme of the festival was "Distance" There was a festival section about 15 films, a photography exhibition and a panel discussion focusing on the main topic.

Besides 2019 thematic-focused programs, the festival also screened films under its traditional sections: Exchange Experience, Cultural Insights, Ridicule, Umbrella. Purple Portraits.