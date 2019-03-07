Day of Italian Design marked in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Stone Chronicle Museum hosted the Day of Italian Design on March 5-6.

The project was co-organized by the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Italian Trade Agency.

A press conference was held prior to the event.

Director of the Italian Trade Agency Maurizio Ferri stressed that the Day of Italian Design features Italian jewelry, design and fashion brands.

The Day is observed in over 100 cities across the world. The third edition of the event is timed to the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci. By the way, the event dedicated to the architecture will be held on March 7.

Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari expressed his gratitude to the director of the Italian Trade Agency Maurizio Ferri for organizing the event.

In his speech, Massari stressed that the initiative was launched by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote the Italian design worldwide. The Day is celebrated to show the creativity and innovation of the Made in Italy brand.

After Visa credit card and Coca Cola, Made in Italy is the third most famous brand in the world according to the international statistics.

Augusto Massari noted that during the event, the guests had a possibility to appreciate Italian Design, fashion and exhibition which was promoted by the Italian Association of Architects.

Paolo Grimoldi, head of the Italian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Deputy Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament also addressed the event.

Grimoldi expressed his gratitude to the Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari and to the director of the Italian Trade Agency Maurizio Ferri for the invitation.

Deputy Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament noted that the event was organized with the support of Salone del Mobile.

Grimoldi underlined that Azerbaijan is one of the main partners of the Italy. The two countries cooperate and enjoy close political and economic ties.

Afterwards, guests were invited to enjoy Italian fashion and design.

The collections of "Rossorame" clothing brand, shoe designer Wladi Rigati as well as Vicenza's Jewelry Museum were presented at the event.

Famous Italian jazzman Fabio Lepore delighted the guests with his performance.



