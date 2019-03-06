Thomas Anderson to give concert at Heydar Aliyev Center

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Thomas Anders, soloist of popular music and Modern Talking will give a concert in Baku.

The concert will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center on May 7, Trend Life reported.

Anders will perform the most popular songs and hits of the past period in the concert program Thomas Anders - The Gentlemen of Music.

Bernd Weidung (born 1 March 1963 in Koblenz, Rhineland-Palatinate), better known by his stage name Thomas Anders, is a German singer, best known as the lead singer of German duo Modern Talking.

The song "You are my heart, you are my soul" ended up in number one in the charts in 81 countries.

After the break-ups of Modern Talking, Anders performed as a solo artist during the 1990s and after 2003.

Sales of music albums Modern Talking and solo music albums by Thomas Anders around the world have exceeded 125 million. The singer received more than 420 gold and platinum plates and other awards.

Notably, tickets for the concert cost 40, 50, 60, 80, 100, 120, 150 and 200 AZN.

Tickets are available at Heydar Aliyev Center, iTicket.az website and box-offices.