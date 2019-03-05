Women's Day exhibition opens in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Colorful exhibition opened at Art Tower Gallery on March 3.

The event timed to International Women's Day was held as part of H.E.Art project, Trend Life reported.

During the event, artists - Kamila Muradova, Nurai Allahverdiyeva, Ulviya Ismayilova, Ruslan Kovalev, Myataniyat Niftaliyeva, Roya Hasanova, Leyla Orujova painted metal barrels.

Since the event was dedicated to the International Women's Day, flowers bloom on most metal barrels.

Orchids, lilies, roses, gladioli turned metal barrels into incredible art objects.

The event was co-organized by Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and Arts Council Azerbaijan.

H.E.Art art is an environmental project created by Arts Council Azerbaijan to contribute to the post-processing of oil barrels.

The project allows to use metal barrels in an environmentally responsible manner as well as to develop creative thinking.

Bright painting ideas turn metal barrels into colorful and beautiful yard decorations.

The mobility of barrels allows to quickly move them to new locations.

The author of the project is the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az.



